City Of Laurie Hires New EMA Director

ByReporter John Rogger

Jan 14, 2022 , , , , ,

The city of Laurie now has a new emergency management director.

Following the city’s recent meeting, officials appointed Bill Dimarscio to the position.

Bill came in a recommendation from Police Chief Mike Nienhius, who turned down the position because of his current workloads.

Dimarscio is POST certified and can also stand in as an officer with the police department as needed.

The board of alderman also looked at numerous insurance plans for the new year, agreed to attach a 2% use tax vote to the upcoming April election ballot.

They also voted to forgive a past due water balance of $45,000 for the Westlake Christian Academy, after it was found there was a leak in the city’s system.

