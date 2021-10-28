News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

City Of Laurie Prepares For Growth With Ozarks Raceway Tourism

The City of Laurie Infrastructure Planning Committee is working to manage current and expected growth in the city.

The city has experienced a population surge and Ozarks International Raceway, a brand new 3.9-mile road course opening in May of 2022, is part of the reason why.

Laurie Alderwoman/Infrastructure Planning Committee Member Pam Faulker tells KRMS News their goal is to get more restaurants, motels and other businesses to manage the influx of tourists expected from the track.

The committee is comprised of business and property owners, as well as Mike Kostelnick, from the Council of Local Governments, and Bob Lynch, with the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The next meeting of the committee is scheduled at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Laurie City Hall.

Filed Under: Business, Local News

