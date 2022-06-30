News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

City Of Laurie Ready To Select New Mayor – Says Off-Load System Is Generating Revenue

ByReporter John Rogger

Jun 30, 2022 , ,

The city of Laurie says revenue is increasing with their wastewater systems and they’re getting ready for a new Mayor.

At their most recent board of alderman meeting, city officials noted that the new Bullock off-load system is active and they are getting a total of 12,000 gallons of waste from it.

That equals out to about $720 total for what’s being collected, most of which is coming from area restaurants that are trying to get rid of unwanted grease and more.

City officials say sales tax collected in May was $34,580.68 and they were able to apply for 2 separate grants that will go towards citywide improvements.

Also, Laurie’s new city mayor is to be officially appointed at the July Board of Alderman meeting this coming Tuesday, July 12 at City Hall.

Candidates had until early June to apply for the position.

