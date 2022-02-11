News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News

City Of Lincoln Police Hold Surplus Sale

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 11, 2022 , , ,

If you’re into Government surplus sales then you’ll want to head over to Lincoln in Benton County.

The Lincoln Police Department says they are in possession of property that was seized as evidence by Officers.

This property is no longer needed and are now listed for sale on their Public Surplus Website to be bid on.

Bids will continue into the final week of February before winners will be chosen for the items.

You can find them all here: https://www.publicsurplus.com/sms/lincoln,mo/list/current?orgid=961667&fbclid=IwAR1p2x6a8A8W9VXDlCJDO3iw0SrbOlPk4yphgKruYUu_GaiixQutYkeNgjw

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Crime Local News State News

Fort Leonard Wood Men Accused In Robbery / Murder Case Have Criminal Hearings

Feb 11, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News

Dixon Man Faces Arson Charges In Iberia

Feb 11, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics Top Stories

Sunrise Beach Fire Set To Receive New Fire Truck Soon

Feb 11, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News State News

Fort Leonard Wood Men Accused In Robbery / Murder Case Have Criminal Hearings

Feb 11, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News

City Of Lincoln Police Hold Surplus Sale

Feb 11, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News

Dixon Man Faces Arson Charges In Iberia

Feb 11, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics Top Stories

Sunrise Beach Fire Set To Receive New Fire Truck Soon

Feb 11, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com