If you’re into Government surplus sales then you’ll want to head over to Lincoln in Benton County.

The Lincoln Police Department says they are in possession of property that was seized as evidence by Officers.

This property is no longer needed and are now listed for sale on their Public Surplus Website to be bid on.

Bids will continue into the final week of February before winners will be chosen for the items.

You can find them all here: https://www.publicsurplus.com/sms/lincoln,mo/list/current?orgid=961667&fbclid=IwAR1p2x6a8A8W9VXDlCJDO3iw0SrbOlPk4yphgKruYUu_GaiixQutYkeNgjw