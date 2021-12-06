News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News Politics Top Stories

City Of Osage Beach Budget Of $33 Million Dollars To Get Second Vote On December 16th

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 6, 2021

The financial blueprint for the next fiscal year in Osage Beach is just a second reading away from being finalized.

That’s according to City Administrator Jeana Woods who says that the city is in good shape “We take pride in financially being secure. We make sure we have good reserves, the board does strategic planning every year….so the budget is a way to put those financial and account numbers together to support their strategy and they do a good job at doing that.”

Woods also tells KRMS News that the overall $33-million budget includes some 8.9 million dollars earmarked for various projects and sufficient funding in the reserves for unexpected expenses.

Further, the more than 200 employees for the City of Osage Beach will be receiving across-the-board raises for the new fiscal year.

The second reading on the proposed budget is expected during the board of aldermen’s meeting December 16th.

