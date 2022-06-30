The city of Versailles is making progress on their public works projects.

At their most recent city council meeting, officials indicated that the city’s wells and pumps have been tested and it was discovered the starter motor on Well #2 is starting to fail.

Instead of replacing the motor, which is apparently hard to find, the council approved having it rebuilt instead.

The city says they’re also working with Capital Asphalt for several overlay projects on select streets that will start towards the end of July.

It’s also reported that the new expanded Walnut Street Water line has made a significant impact in reducing inflow and infiltration.

Connected to the city projects, Police Chief Chad Hartman indicated that they have completed the installation of security cameras on all city properties, including cameras at the wastewater plant.

Officers on patrol using an iPad in the patrol call will be able to see any alerts from the cameras in real time, allowing for rapid response.

As for the Fourth of July, the city was able to hire Premier Pyrotechnics out of Richland to provide the annual fireworks show, which starts just after 9PM on Sunday at the ball field in the city park.