City Street Evaluation Tops Lake Ozark Agenda

A long-awaited review of the condition of city streets will top the agenda at this week’s Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting. The lengthy report prepared by Cochran Engineering will serve as a guideline for the city in terms of prioritizing their scheduled repair and paving plans. It includes results of some traffic studies conducted during peak travel times including holidays and special events. According to the data, westbound HH saw the heaviest traffic load. During the week of the Fourth of July, that stretch of highway was traveled by more than 77,000 vehicles, translating to just under 460 per hour. Bagnell Dam Boulevard was second on the list. 43,000 cars were counted over the three days of the Magic Dragon Car Show and another 41,000 over the three day Memorial Day weekend. The board will review the entire report when they meet Tuesday at 6pm.