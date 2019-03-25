Civil Suit Continues in Morgan County for Iowa Student Paralyzed by Fall at Lake of the Ozarks

The case of an Iowa woman paralyzed three years ago after falling from a second-story balcony at Lake of the Ozarks is scheduled to return to the courtroom today. Mackenzie Wollenzien was attending a Delta Chi fraternity event at Shady Gators when she and another student from the University of Iowa, Hannah VanSoelen, lost their balance and fell from the balcony. Several motions have been filed in the case including a motion to dismiss Wollenzien’s petition for damages filed against the fraternity, at least one motion to dismiss the suit and another motion on behalf of Wollenzien seeking to file a third amended petition in the case which is being heard in Morgan County on a change of venue from Camden County. Named as defendants in the case are the Delta Chi Fraternity, the University of Iowa Chapter of Delta Chi, several different members of Delta Chi, Lazy Gators, Shady Gators and Four Wise Guys LLC.