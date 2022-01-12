There will be no school for students in the Cole County R-5 District in Eugene on Thursday.

Officials are cancelling all classes in order to let staff and students attend the funeral of a former longtime Agriculture Science Instructor and FFA Advisor Edward Hager.

He had retired at the end of the 2021 school year.

Classes will resume on Friday and details about the funeral services can be found below:

Edward Arthur Hager, age 54 years, of Eugene, Missouri gained his angel wings on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Ed was born on March 7, 1967 in Jefferson City, Missouri, the son of Arthur and Mary Louise Hager. He was married on September 29, 1990 in Jefferson City, to Deana Marie Braun.

Ed attended Eldon Tri-County Technical School majoring in Agriculture; he attended Cole R-5 school in Eugene and graduated with honors in 1985. He attended Lincoln University and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture in 1989. He worked as area sales manager for Vigortone and MasterMix. He was the Future Farmers of America (FFA) advisor and shop teacher for Cole R-5 from 2006 through 2021 where he was a best-loved teacher and mentor to many students. After his retirement from teaching in 2021, Ed worked at the Missouri Farmers’ Association (MFA).

Ed touched the lives of many people both by being a wonderful neighbor, friend, teacher and fun-loving farmer. He was involved in 4-H, FFA, the Honey Creek Immanuel Lutheran Church, and other civic and community organizations. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone or anything.

Ed is survived by his wife, Deana, sons Jacob and Leo Hager, his parents, Art and Louise, and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a cousin, Charlene Hibler and his grandparents Leo and Lucille Hager and Willard and Antonia Horton.

Visitation will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Honey Creek from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12. The funeral will be held at Immanuel Lutheran on Thursday, January 13 at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Gott Cemetery in Ulman, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Edward Hager Memorial Scholarship Fund at Cole R-V school or the Gott Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, MO.