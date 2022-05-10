News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Climax Springs Man Busted After Eluding Saturation Patrol and Leading Authorities on a Pursuit

ByReporter Mike Anthony

May 10, 2022

A saturation patrol conducted over the weekend by the Camden County Sheriff’s Department spells big trouble for a Climax Springs man. Sergeant Scott Hines says 31-year-old Kasey Nelson refused to stop before leading authorities on a pursuit along several county roads before crashing his vehicle in a creek. Nelson was then taken into custody after brief foot chase and taken to the Camden County Jail on outstanding warrants and new charges of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Nelson is being held without bond.

