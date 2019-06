A teenager from Climax Springs is dead following single vehicle accident on Knob Hollow Road. It happened early Friday morning just over half a mile east of Fiery Fork Road. The Highway Patrol says the vehicle went out of control, skidding off one side of the road into an embankment before flipping over and ejecting the driver. 19-year old Levi Capek was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.