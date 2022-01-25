A Climax Springs man is facing felony charges following a late-night pursuit in Camden County.

Deputies say they were on patrol on North Highway 7 when they spotted a car with no license plate light and attempted a stop.

That’s when the driver, 26-year-old Luke Aaron Phillips took off, hitting speeds of 100 miles an hour.

He finally came to a stop after crashing at Highway DD.

Deputies discovered baggies, a marijuana grinder, a pipe and methamphetamine’s inside his vehicle.

Phillips who was already wanted for active warrants, was taken into custody with new charges added and he’s being held without bond.