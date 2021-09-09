Climax Springs Schools Taking Over Condemned Building To Build Community Garden

The Climax Springs R-4 School District wants to make a community garden, and it’s taking over run-down buildings to do it.

“The most recent one, I actually just got paperwork signed at the recorders office, the deed for the probably the most blighted property remaining in Climax Springs and the nearest to the school district” says Superintendent Caleb Petit, he tells KRMS News the district has taken over other condemned buildings over the last 15 years, some of which have become expansions of the district.

He also says a new playground has opened up to begin the school year “It is completely finished. Because of some weather interruptions, first week of school students had to watch….painfully…as those projects were completed in the first 4 days of school. So on the 5th day of school they finally got to play on what they’d been watching being built in the first week of school. It’s probably the coolest thing I’ve gotten to see here.”

Petit says the money for the playground came out of a surplus of money from a FEMA project.