News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Climax Springs Schools Taking Over Condemned Building To Build Community Garden

By

The Climax Springs R-4 School District wants to make a community garden, and it’s taking over run-down buildings to do it.

“The most recent one, I actually just got paperwork signed at the recorders office, the deed for the probably the most blighted property remaining in Climax Springs and the nearest to the school district” says Superintendent Caleb Petit, he tells KRMS News the district has taken over other condemned buildings over the last 15 years, some of which have become expansions of the district.

He also says a new playground has opened up to begin the school year “It is completely finished. Because of some weather interruptions, first week of school students had to watch….painfully…as those projects were completed in the first 4 days of school. So on the 5th day of school they finally got to play on what they’d been watching being built in the first week of school. It’s probably the coolest thing I’ve gotten to see here.”

Petit says the money for the playground came out of a surplus of money from a FEMA project.

Filed Under: Business, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com