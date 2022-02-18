The following schools are closed:
California R-1
Camdenton R-3
Climax Springs R-4
Cole Camp R-1
Dixon R-1
Dogwood Hills State School
Eldon R-1
Hickory R-1
Iberia R-5 & Head Start
Laquey R-3
Lincoln R-2
Macks Creek R-5
Maries R1 & R2
Miller R-3
Morgan R-1 & R-2
Richland R-4
School of the Osage
St. Elizabeth R-4
Stoutland R-2
Swedeborg R-3
The King’s Academy Lake Ozark
Visitation Interparish Vienna
Warsaw R-9
The following businesses are closed:
Hope House Lake Ozark
Osage Beach Senior Center
