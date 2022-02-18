News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

School Closings

Closings And Cancellations For Friday February 18th

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 18, 2022 , ,

The following schools are closed:

 

California R-1

Camdenton R-3

Climax Springs R-4

Cole Camp R-1

Dixon R-1

Dogwood Hills State School

Eldon R-1

Hickory R-1

Iberia R-5 & Head Start

Laquey R-3

Lincoln R-2

Macks Creek R-5

Maries R1 & R2

Miller R-3

Morgan R-1 & R-2

Richland R-4

School of the Osage

St. Elizabeth R-4

Stoutland R-2

Swedeborg R-3

The King’s Academy Lake Ozark

Visitation Interparish Vienna

Warsaw R-9

 

The following businesses are closed:

 

Hope House Lake Ozark

Osage Beach Senior Center

 

If there is a mistake, an addition or you have a closing or cancellation for us to announce, please e-mail it to newsroom@krmsradio.com

 

