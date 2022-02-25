The following schools are closed:
California R-1
Camdenton R-3
Clarksburg C-2
Climax Springs R-4
Cole Camp R-1
Cole County R-5 Eugene
Crocker R-2
Dallas R-1
Dixon R-1
Dogwood Hills State School Eldon
Eldon R-1
Hickory R-1
Holy Family School Freeburg
Iberia R-5 & Head Start
Laclede R-1
Laquey R-2
Lincoln R-2
Maries R-1 & R-2
Miller R-3
Morgan R-1 & R-2
Richland R-4
School of the Osage
St. Elizabeth R-4
Swedeborg R-3
The King’s Academy Lake Ozark
Visitation Inter-parish Vienna
Warsaw R-9
Westside Christian Academy Waynesville
The following schools are virtual:
Laclede County Joel E Barber
Lebanon Schools
Macks Creek R-5
Great Circle Academy Lebanon
The following businesses are closed:
Hope House Lake Ozark
Osage Beach Senior Center
