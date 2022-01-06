News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

CLOSINGS AND CANCELLATIONS FOR JAN 6 2022

ByReporter John Rogger

Jan 6, 2022 ,

Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations for Thursday January 6th, 2022.

 

The following schools are closed:

 

Climax Springs R4

Cole Camp R-1

Crocker R2

Dixon R-1

Dogwood Hills State School-Eldon

Eldon R-1 & Head Start

Great Circle Academy-Lebanon

Hickory County R-1

Iberia R-5

Laclede County – Joel E. Barber

Laquey Schools

Lebanon Schools

Lincoln R-2

Maries County R-1 & R-2

Morgan R-1 & R2

Miller County R-3

Richland R-4

Stoutland R-2

St. Elizabeth R-4

Swedeborg R-3

The King’s Academy Lake Ozark

Visitation Inter-Parish School Vienna

Warsaw R-9

Waynesville R-6

 

The following schools are virtual today:

 

Camdenton R-3

Dallas County R-1
School of the Osage

 

The following businesses are closed:

 

Camden County Library District – All Campuses Closed

Food for Morgan County

Hope House in Lake Ozark

 

If you have a closing or cancellation to announce, please email newsroom@krmsradio.com

 

