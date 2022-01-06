Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations for Thursday January 6th, 2022.
The following schools are closed:
Climax Springs R4
Cole Camp R-1
Crocker R2
Dixon R-1
Dogwood Hills State School-Eldon
Eldon R-1 & Head Start
Great Circle Academy-Lebanon
Hickory County R-1
Iberia R-5
Laclede County – Joel E. Barber
Laquey Schools
Lebanon Schools
Lincoln R-2
Maries County R-1 & R-2
Morgan R-1 & R2
Miller County R-3
Richland R-4
St. Elizabeth R-4
Swedeborg R-3
The King’s Academy Lake Ozark
Visitation Inter-Parish School Vienna
Warsaw R-9
The following schools are virtual today:
Camdenton R-3
The following businesses are closed:
Camden County Library District – All Campuses Closed
Food for Morgan County
Hope House in Lake Ozark
If you have a closing or cancellation to announce, please email newsroom@krmsradio.com
