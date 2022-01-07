Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations for January 7th.

The following schools are closed:

Dixon R-1

Hickory County R-1

Iberia R-5

Laquey R-5



Lebanon Schools



Macks Creek R-5



Richland R-4

Swedeborg R-3

The following schools are virtual:

Crocker R-2

Climax Springs R-4

Dallas County R-1 Great Circle Academy-Lebanon Warsaw R-9

The following schools are on snow routes:

Camdenton R-3

Waynesville R-6

The following businesses are closed:

None at this time

If you have a closing or cancellation for us to announce, please e-mail it to newsroom@krmsradio.com

