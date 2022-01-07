News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

CLOSINGS AND CANCELLATIONS FOR JAN 7

ByReporter John Rogger

Jan 7, 2022 , , ,

Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations for January 7th.

 

The following schools are closed:

 

Dixon R-1

Hickory County R-1

Iberia R-5

Laquey R-5

Lebanon Schools
Macks Creek R-5

Richland R-4

Swedeborg R-3

 

The following schools are virtual:

 

Crocker R-2

Climax Springs R-4

Dallas County R-1
Great Circle Academy-Lebanon
Warsaw R-9

 

The following schools are on snow routes:

 

Camdenton R-3

Waynesville R-6

 

The following businesses are closed:

 

None at this time

 

If you have a closing or cancellation for us to announce, please e-mail it to newsroom@krmsradio.com

 

