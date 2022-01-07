Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations for January 7th.
The following schools are closed:
Dixon R-1
Hickory County R-1
Iberia R-5
Laquey R-5
Lebanon Schools
Macks Creek R-5
Richland R-4
Swedeborg R-3
The following schools are virtual:
Crocker R-2
Climax Springs R-4
Dallas County R-1
Great Circle Academy-Lebanon
Warsaw R-9
The following schools are on snow routes:
Camdenton R-3
Waynesville R-6
The following businesses are closed:
None at this time
