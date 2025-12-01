Closings And Cancellations For Monday 12-01-25 On KRMSRADIO.COM

Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations for the lake area on Monday December 1st, 2025, Presented by LOZ Rentals and Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing.

The following schools are closed/remote today:

State Fair Community College – Lake Area Campuses (All evening classes are remote)

The Following Schools are cancelling sports & extra curricular activities for today:

Eldon R-1 – All games cancelled

Laquey R-5 – All games posponed

Lebanon Schools – No Swarm Today

Lincoln R-2 – No games, practices or afterschool activities as well

Macks Creek R-5 – No games or afterschool events

Morgan R-2 – No games or afterschool activities

Richland R-4 – Frisco League postponed. All practices cancelled.

Stoutland R-2 – All games postponed

Warsaw R-9 – All sporting events cancelled

All other closings and cancellations for today:

Camdenton Senior Center – Closed Today

Oats Transportation will be taking all workshop clients home early

If you have a closing or cancellation to report, send it to newsroom@krmsradio.com

