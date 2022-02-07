Here’s a look at today’s closings and cancellations…
The following schools are closed:
Cole Camp R-1
Dixon R-1
Iberia R-5 & Head Start
Laquey R-5
Richland R-4
Stoutland R-2
The following schools are on snow routes:
Camdenton R-3
Clarksburg C-2
Eldon R-1 & Head Start
Morgan R-2
Waynesville R-6
The following schools are virtual:
Crocker R-2
The following businesses are closed:
None at this time
If you see a mistake, or have a closing or cancellation for us to announce, please e-mail it to newsroom@krmsradio.com
