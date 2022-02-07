News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

School Closings

Closings And Cancellations For Monday February 7th

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 7, 2022 , , ,

Here’s a look at today’s closings and cancellations…

 

The following schools are closed:

Cole Camp R-1

Dixon R-1

Iberia R-5 & Head Start

Laquey R-5

Richland R-4

Stoutland R-2

 

The following schools are on snow routes:

Camdenton R-3

Clarksburg C-2

Eldon R-1 & Head Start

Morgan R-2

Waynesville R-6

 

The following schools are virtual:

Crocker R-2

 

The following businesses are closed:

None at this time

 

If you see a mistake, or have a closing or cancellation for us to announce, please e-mail it to newsroom@krmsradio.com

 

