School Closings

Closings and Cancellations For Thursday February 17th

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 17, 2022

The following schools are closed:

 

California R-1

Camdenton R-3

Clarksburg C-2

Climax Springs R-5

Cole Camp R-1

Cole County R-5 Eugene

Crocker R-2

Dallas R-1

Dixon R-1

Dogwood Hills State School – Eldon

Eldon Children’s House Montessori

Eldon Head Start

Holy Family School Freeburg

Hickory R-1

Iberia R-5

Laclede County – Joel E Barber

Laquey R-2

Lincoln R-2

Maries R1 & R2

Miller R-3

Morgan R1 & R2

Richland R-4

St. Elizabeth R-4

Swedeborg R-3

The King’s Academy – Lake Ozark

Visitation Interparish – Vienna

Warsaw R-9

 

The following schools are virtual:

 

Great Circle Academy – Lebanon

Eldon R-1

Lebanon Schools

School of the Osage

Stoutland R-2

 

The following businesses are closed:

 

Camdenton Chamber’s Quarterly Business After Business Networking Social & LCTC Open House is cancelled

Camden County Library – All Campuses

Food for Morgan County

Hope House in Lake Ozark

OATS Transit Mid-Mo – No Transportation on Thursday

Osage Beach Senior Center

Pregnancy Help Center in Camdenton

 

If there is a mistake, an addition or you have a closing or cancellation for us to announce, please e-mail it to newsroom@krmsradio.com

 

