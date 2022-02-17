The following schools are closed:
California R-1
Camdenton R-3
Clarksburg C-2
Climax Springs R-5
Cole Camp R-1
Cole County R-5 Eugene
Crocker R-2
Dallas R-1
Dixon R-1
Dogwood Hills State School – Eldon
Eldon Children’s House Montessori
Eldon Head Start
Holy Family School Freeburg
Hickory R-1
Iberia R-5
Laclede County – Joel E Barber
Laquey R-2
Lincoln R-2
Maries R1 & R2
Miller R-3
Morgan R1 & R2
Richland R-4
St. Elizabeth R-4
Swedeborg R-3
The King’s Academy – Lake Ozark
Visitation Interparish – Vienna
Warsaw R-9
The following schools are virtual:
Great Circle Academy – Lebanon
Eldon R-1
Lebanon Schools
School of the Osage
Stoutland R-2
The following businesses are closed:
Camdenton Chamber’s Quarterly Business After Business Networking Social & LCTC Open House is cancelled
Camden County Library – All Campuses
Food for Morgan County
Hope House in Lake Ozark
OATS Transit Mid-Mo – No Transportation on Thursday
Osage Beach Senior Center
Pregnancy Help Center in Camdenton
