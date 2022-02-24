News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

School Closings

Closings And Cancellations For Thursday February 24th

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 24, 2022 , ,

The following schools are closed:

 

California R-1

Camdenton R-3

Cole County R-5 Eugene

Climax Springs R-4

Dallas R-1

Dixon R-1

Dogwood Hills State School In Eldon

Eldon Children’s House Montessori

Eldon R-1 and Head Start

Holy Family School Freeburg

Hickory R-1

Iberia R-5 & Head Start

Lake Christian Academy

Laquey R-2

Miller R-3

Morgan R-1 & R-2

Richland R-4

School of the Osage

St. Elizabeth R-4

Stoutland R-2

Swedeborg R-3

The King’s Academy In Lake Ozark

Visitation Inter-Parish Vienna

Warsaw R-9

Westside Christian Academy in Waynesville

 

The following schools are virtual:

 

Crocker R-2

Great Circle Academy In Lebanon

Laclede County R-1 & Joel E Barber

Lebanon Schools

Macks Creek R-5

Maries R-1 & R-2

Ozark Technical College – All Campuses

State Fair Community College – All Campuses

 

The following businesses are closed:

 

Food for Morgan County

Harmy’s Cheese Store and More

Hope House in Lake Ozark

Osage Beach Senior Center

Pregnancy Help Center Camdenton

Woodland in Linn Creek

Westside Senior Center – Laurie

Versailles Nutrition Center

 

If there is a mistake, an addition or you have a closing or cancellation for us to announce, please e-mail it to newsroom@krmsradio.com

 

