The following schools are closed:
California R-1
Camdenton R-3
Cole County R-5 Eugene
Climax Springs R-4
Dallas R-1
Dixon R-1
Dogwood Hills State School In Eldon
Eldon Children’s House Montessori
Eldon R-1 and Head Start
Holy Family School Freeburg
Hickory R-1
Iberia R-5 & Head Start
Lake Christian Academy
Laquey R-2
Miller R-3
Morgan R-1 & R-2
Richland R-4
School of the Osage
St. Elizabeth R-4
Stoutland R-2
Swedeborg R-3
The King’s Academy In Lake Ozark
Visitation Inter-Parish Vienna
Warsaw R-9
Westside Christian Academy in Waynesville
The following schools are virtual:
Crocker R-2
Great Circle Academy In Lebanon
Laclede County R-1 & Joel E Barber
Lebanon Schools
Macks Creek R-5
Maries R-1 & R-2
Ozark Technical College – All Campuses
State Fair Community College – All Campuses
The following businesses are closed:
Food for Morgan County
Harmy’s Cheese Store and More
Hope House in Lake Ozark
Osage Beach Senior Center
Pregnancy Help Center Camdenton
Woodland in Linn Creek
Westside Senior Center – Laurie
Versailles Nutrition Center
