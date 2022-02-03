Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations for the Lake Area on February 3rd.
The following schools are closed:
Camdenton R-3
Clarksburg C-2
Cole County R-5 Eugene
Climax Springs R-4
Dixon R-1
Eldon Childrens House Montessori
Eldon Head Start
High Point R-3
Holy Family School Freeburg
Iberia R-5
Laclede County (Joel E. Barber)
Laclede County R-1
Laquey R-5
Lincoln R-2
Macks Creek R-5
Maries R-1
Miller R-3
Morgan R-1 & R-2
Richland R-4
St. Elizabeth R-4
Visitation Inter-Parish School Vienna
The following schools are virtual:
California R-1
Cole Camp R-1
Crocker R-2
Eldon R-1
Great Circle Academy-Lebanon
Hickory R-1
Lebanon
Maries Co. R-2
OTC – Lebanon & Waynesville
School of the Osage
State Fair Community College – Both Lake Area Campuses
The following businesses are closed:
Affordable dentures/ dds
Camdenton Senior Center
Eldon Senior Center
Fresh Start Animal Outreach Thrift Shop in Eldon
Food for Morgan County
Fort Leonard Wood – All Commissary, PX, and hospital (appointments) are closed
Heartland Reg Library – Eldon, Belle & Vienna
Hope House at Lake Ozark
Jennings Insurance Group office
OATS Transit Mid-Mo
Osage Beach Senior Center
Pregnancy Help Center, Camdenton
Vienna Senior Center
