Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations for the Lake Area on February 3rd.

The following schools are closed:

Camdenton R-3

Clarksburg C-2

Cole County R-5 Eugene

Climax Springs R-4

Dallas County R-1

Dixon R-1

Eldon Childrens House Montessori

Eldon Head Start

High Point R-3

Holy Family School Freeburg

Iberia R-5

Laclede County (Joel E. Barber)

Laclede County R-1

Laquey R-5

Lincoln R-2

Macks Creek R-5

Maries R-1

Miller R-3

Morgan R-1 & R-2

Richland R-4

St. Elizabeth R-4

Stoutland R-2 Swedeborg R-3 The King’s Academy – Lake Ozark

Visitation Inter-Parish School Vienna

Westside Christian Academy

The following schools are virtual:

California R-1

Cole Camp R-1

Crocker R-2

Eldon R-1

Great Circle Academy-Lebanon

Hickory R-1

Lebanon

Maries Co. R-2

OTC – Lebanon & Waynesville

School of the Osage

State Fair Community College – Both Lake Area Campuses

Waynesville R-6

Warsaw R-9

The following businesses are closed:

Affordable dentures/ dds



Camdenton Senior Center

Eldon Senior Center

Fresh Start Animal Outreach Thrift Shop in Eldon

Food for Morgan County

Fort Leonard Wood – All Commissary, PX, and hospital (appointments) are closed



Heartland Reg Library – Eldon, Belle & Vienna

Hope House at Lake Ozark

Jennings Insurance Group office

OATS Transit Mid-Mo

Osage Beach Senior Center

Pregnancy Help Center, Camdenton

Vienna Senior Center

