Closings And Cancellations For Friday February 4th

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Feb 4, 2022 , , , ,

Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations for the Lake Area on February 4th.

 

The following schools are closed:

Camdenton R-3

Climax Springs R-4

Clarksburg C-2

Cole Camp R-1

Cole County R-5 Eugene

Dallas County R-1

Dixon R-1

Eldon R-1

High Point R-3

Holy Family School Freeburg

Iberia R-5 & Head Start

Laclede County (Joel E. Barber)

Laclede County R-1

Laquey R-5

Lincoln R-2

Macks Creek R-5

Maries R-1

Miller R-3

Morgan R-1 & R-2

Richland R-4

Stoutland R-2

Swedeborg R-3
The Kings Academy in Lake Ozark
Visitation Inter-parish in Vienna
Warsaw R-9
Westside Christian Academy

 

The following schools are virtual:

Crocker R-2

Great Circle Academy-Lebanon

Hickory R-1

Lebanon Schools

Maries R-2

Ozark Technical College – Lebanon & Waynesville

School of the Osage

State Fair Community College – All Lake Area Campuses

Waynesville R-6

The following businesses are closed:

Camdenton Senior Center

Eldon Senior Center

OATS Transit Mid-Mo

Osage Beach Senior Center

Tipton Senior Center

Versailles Nutrition Center

Vienna Senior Center

Westside Senior Center in Laurie

 

If you see a mistake, or have a closing or cancellation for us to announce, please e-mail it to newsroom@krmsradio.com

 

