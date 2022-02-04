Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations for the Lake Area on February 4th.
The following schools are closed:
Camdenton R-3
Climax Springs R-4
Clarksburg C-2
Cole Camp R-1
Cole County R-5 Eugene
Dixon R-1
Eldon R-1
High Point R-3
Holy Family School Freeburg
Iberia R-5 & Head Start
Laclede County (Joel E. Barber)
Laclede County R-1
Laquey R-5
Lincoln R-2
Macks Creek R-5
Maries R-1
Miller R-3
Morgan R-1 & R-2
Richland R-4
Stoutland R-2
The following schools are virtual:
Crocker R-2
Great Circle Academy-Lebanon
Hickory R-1
Lebanon Schools
Maries R-2
Ozark Technical College – Lebanon & Waynesville
School of the Osage
State Fair Community College – All Lake Area Campuses
The following businesses are closed:
Camdenton Senior Center
Eldon Senior Center
OATS Transit Mid-Mo
Osage Beach Senior Center
Tipton Senior Center
Versailles Nutrition Center
Vienna Senior Center
Westside Senior Center in Laurie
