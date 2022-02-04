Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations for the Lake Area on February 4th.

The following schools are closed:

Camdenton R-3

Climax Springs R-4

Clarksburg C-2

Cole Camp R-1

Cole County R-5 Eugene

Dallas County R-1

Dixon R-1

Eldon R-1

High Point R-3

Holy Family School Freeburg

Iberia R-5 & Head Start

Laclede County (Joel E. Barber)

Laclede County R-1

Laquey R-5

Lincoln R-2

Macks Creek R-5

Maries R-1

Miller R-3

Morgan R-1 & R-2

Richland R-4

Stoutland R-2

Swedeborg R-3

The Kings Academy in Lake Ozark

Visitation Inter-parish in Vienna

Warsaw R-9

Westside Christian Academy

The following schools are virtual:

Crocker R-2

Great Circle Academy-Lebanon

Hickory R-1

Lebanon Schools



Maries R-2

Ozark Technical College – Lebanon & Waynesville

School of the Osage

State Fair Community College – All Lake Area Campuses

Waynesville R-6

The following businesses are closed:

Camdenton Senior Center

Eldon Senior Center

OATS Transit Mid-Mo

Osage Beach Senior Center

Tipton Senior Center

Versailles Nutrition Center

Vienna Senior Center

Westside Senior Center in Laurie

If you see a mistake, or have a closing or cancellation for us to announce, please e-mail it to newsroom@krmsradio.com

Closings and Cancellations are brought to you by:

R Veterinary at the Lake – News/Talk KRMS & KRMS TV 32

Hi-Tech Auto Body – 93.5 ROCKS, 98.7 The Cove & Classic Country 104.9