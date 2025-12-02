Closings And Cancellations For Tuesday December 2nd, 2025 Are On KRMSRADIO.COM

Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations for the lake area on Tuesday December 2nd, 2025, Presented by LOZ Rentals and Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing.

As of 12/2 at 5AM

The following schools are closed/remote Tuesday:

Camdenton R-3

Climax Springs R-4

Clarksburg C-2

Cole Camp R-1

Crocker R-2

Dixon R-1

Hickory R-1

High Point R-3

Iberia R-5

Lake Christian Academy

Laquey R-3

Lebanon R-3 – AMI Day #1

Lincoln R-2

Macks Creek R-5

Maries R-1 & R2

Morgan R-1 & R-2

Richland R-4

School of the Osage R-2 – AMI Day #1

Stoutland R-2 – AMI Day #1

Swedeborg R-3 – AMI Day # 1

Tipton R-6

Warsaw R-9 – AMI Day #1

Waynesville R-6 – AMI Day # 1

The following schools are on snow routes Tuesday:

Cole County R-5

Joel E. Barber C-5

All other closings and cancellations for Tuesday:

Oats Transportation – Limited Routes Today

Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church – all activities are cancelled

If you have a closing or cancellation to report, send it to newsroom@krmsradio.com

Closings and Cancellations are presented On NEWS/TALK KRMS & KRMS TV 32 by:

LOZ Rentals

LOZ Rentals is an equipment rental company specializing in skid steers, excavators, booms, dump trailers, and much more.

Located on Highway 54 in Linn Creek, LOZ Rentals, making tracks at the Lake!

Call 573-286-3396 or visit them on facebook!

And on 93.5 ROCKS, Classic Country 104.9 and 98.7 The Cove by:

Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing…the guys in the big yellow trucks…