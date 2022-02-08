Here’s a look at the closings an cancellations for today.

The following schools are closed:

Laquey R-5

The following schools are on snow routes:

California R-1

Clarksburg C-2

Maries R-2

Waynesville R-6

The following businesses are closed:

None at this time

If there is a mistake, an addition or you have a closing or cancellation for us to announce, please e-mail it to newsroom@krmsradio.com

Closings and Cancellations are Presented by:

R Veterinary at the Lake – News/Talk KRMS & KRMS TV 32

Hi-Tech Auto Body – 93.5 ROCKS, 98.7 The Cove & Classic Country 104.9