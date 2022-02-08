News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Closings And Cancellations For Tuesday February 8th

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 8, 2022 , ,

Here’s a look at the closings an cancellations for today.

 

The following schools are closed:

Laquey R-5

 

The following schools are on snow routes:

California R-1

Clarksburg C-2

Maries R-2

Waynesville R-6

 

The following businesses are closed:

None at this time

 

If there is a mistake, an addition or you have a closing or cancellation for us to announce, please e-mail it to newsroom@krmsradio.com

 

