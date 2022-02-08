Here’s a look at the closings an cancellations for today.
The following schools are closed:
Laquey R-5
The following schools are on snow routes:
California R-1
Clarksburg C-2
Maries R-2
Waynesville R-6
The following businesses are closed:
None at this time
