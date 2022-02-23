The following schools are closed:
Camdenton R-3
Crocker R-2
Dallas R-1
Dixon R-1
Laclede R-1
Laquey R-2
Richland R-4
Stoutland R-2
The following schools are virtual:
Great Circle Academy – Lebanon
Laclede County – Joel E Barber
Lebanon Schools
Macks Creek R-5
The following businesses are closed:
Camdenton Senior Center
Osage Beach Senior Center
Pregnancy Help Center of Camdenton
