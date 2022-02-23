The following schools are closed:

Camdenton R-3

Crocker R-2

Dallas R-1

Dixon R-1

Laclede R-1

Laquey R-2

Richland R-4

Stoutland R-2

The following schools are virtual:

Great Circle Academy – Lebanon

Laclede County – Joel E Barber

Lebanon Schools

Macks Creek R-5

The following businesses are closed:

Camdenton Senior Center

Osage Beach Senior Center

Pregnancy Help Center of Camdenton

