Closings And Cancellations For Wednesday February 23rd

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 23, 2022 ,

The following schools are closed:

 

Camdenton R-3

Crocker R-2

Dallas R-1

Dixon R-1

Laclede R-1

Laquey R-2

Richland R-4

Stoutland R-2

 

The following schools are virtual:

Great Circle Academy – Lebanon

Laclede County – Joel E Barber

Lebanon Schools

Macks Creek R-5

 

The following businesses are closed:

 

Camdenton Senior Center

Osage Beach Senior Center

Pregnancy Help Center of Camdenton

 

If there is a mistake, an addition or you have a closing or cancellation for us to announce, please e-mail it to newsroom@krmsradio.com

 

