CLOSINGS AND CANCELLATIONS (Wednesday, March 18, as of 9:50am)

CAMDENTON SCHOOL DISTRICT CLASSES CANCELLED UNTIL AT LEAST APRIL 6

SCHOOL OF THE OSAGE CLASSES CANCELLED UNTIL AT LEAST APRIL 6

ELDON SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL HAVE CLASSES THURSDAY, MARCH 19 AND THEN DISMISS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

IBERIA SCHOOL DISTRICT CLASSES CANCELLED UNTIL AT LEAST APRIL 1

MACKS CREEK DISTRICT CLASSES CANCELLED UNTIL AT LEAST APRIL 6

MORGAN COUNTY R1 DISTRICT CLASSES CANCELLED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

MORGAN COUNTY R2 DISTRICT CLASSES CANCELLED UNTIL AT LEAST APRIL 6

STOUTLAND DISTRICT CLASSES CANCELLED UNTIL AT LEAST APRIL 6

RICHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT CLASSES CANCELLED UNTIL AT LEAST MARCH 23rd

LAQUEY SCHOOL DISTRICT CLASSES CANCELLED UNTIL AT LEAST MARCH 23

DIXON SCHOOL DISTRICT CLASSES CANCELLED UNTIL AT LEAST MARCH 23

CROCKER SCHOOL DISTRICT CLASSES CANCELLED UNTIL AT LEAST MARCH 23

THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL IS SUSPENDING DRIVER ROAD TESTING AT ALL LOCATIONS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

OUR LADY OF THE LAKE KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL FISH FRIES FOR MARCH 20th, MARCH 27th AND APRIL 3rd ARE ALL CANCELLED

THE CAMDEN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT HAS CLOSED ALL FACILITIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. YOU ARE TO KEEP ALL MATERIALS ALREADY CHECKED OUT AT HOME AND THERE WILL BE NO OVERDUE FEES CHARGED. THE LIBRARY’S WEBSITE WWW.CCLD.US REMAINS OPERATIONAL TO CHECK OUT E-BOOKS AND OTHER E-MATERIALS.

ALL PUBLIC FORUMS FOR THE LAKE OZARK STREET IMPROVEMENT BALLOT ISSUES ARE CANCELLED

THE DOGWOOD FESTIVAL IN APRIL IS POSTPONED UNTIL A LATER DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED

THE CVB OFFICES ARE CLOSED TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

THE LAKE WEST BUSINESS EXPO HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FROM MARCH 28TH TO MAY 2nd

THE HOPE HOUSE THRIFT STORE IS CLOSED TO WALK-IN TRAFFIC UNTIL AT LEAST APRIL 1st. THE FOOD PANTRY REMAINS OPEN WITH SPECIAL PROVISIONS BEING INSTITUTED

THE ANNUAL LINCOLN DAYS DINNER/AUCTION APRIL 4th IS CANCELLED…MAKE UP DATE TBA

THE USE OF MEETING ROOMS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS EVENTS FOR THE SUNRISE BEACH FIRE DISTRICT ARE SUSPENDED UNTIL AT LEAST APRIL 13th

THE LAKE AREA CHAMBER’S MONTHLY NETWORKING SOCIAL IS POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

MOST LOCAL EVENTS PUT ON BY THE CAMDEN COUNTY DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITY RESOURCES ARE CANCELLED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

THE WASTE WATCHERS RECYCLING CENTER IN LAKE OZARK IS CLOSED UNTIL AT LEAST APRIL 7th

THE MISSOURI PRESS ASSOCIATION ANNUAL ADVERTISING AND MARKETING MEETING SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 23rd AND 24th IN THE LAKE AREA IS CANCELLED…MAKE UP DATE TBA

THE CAMDEN COUNTY COMMISSION HAS SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE THE COUNTY FROM TAKING PASSPORT APPLICATIONS

THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI SYSTEM HAS SUSPENDED ALL IN-PERSON CLASSES THROUGH THE END OF THE SPRING SEMESTER WITH CLASSES TO BE TAUGHT REMOTELY

THE MISSOURI STATE PARK SYSTEM HAS SUSPENDED HISTORIC SITE PROGRAMS AND OTHER EVENTS UNTIL AT LEAST THE END F APRIL

THE STATE CAPITOL IS LIMITING ACCESS TO THOSE DIRECTLY INVOLVED IN LEGISLATIVE BUSINESS

26th CIRCUIT JUDICIAL COURT SYSTEM ON HOLD WITH THE EXCEPTION OF CRIMINAL AND OTHER ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS UNTIL AT LEAST APRIL 6TH

A 24-HOUR HOTLINE FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT CORONAVIRUS HAS BEEN SET UP BY THE STATE OF MISSOURI…877-435-8411