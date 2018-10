We reported more than once this summer on the Coast Guard crackdown on illegal charter operations at the lake. Captain Scott Stoermer of the Coast Guard discussed the issue on “The Morning Magazine” on KRMS.

The main violation involved having too many people on a boat. Stoermer says there are simple rules to follow to know if the boat you’re on is operating legally.

Violators can face fines ranging into the $30,000 + range.