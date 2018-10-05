Coast Guard Boating Safety Course Offered

A boating safety course designed by the Coast Guard will be held in the lake area starting in just over a week. The public education course “About Boating Safely” will be presented at the Mid-County Fire Station on North Business Route 5. The course covers boating laws, safety equipment, navigation, tips for trailering and storing your boat, and more. The course costs $35 and will be held over two Monday evenings, October 15th and 22nd, from 6-10 p.m. Pre-registration is requested. Call 578-3825.