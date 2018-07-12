Coast Guard Issues Warning Regarding Unlicensed Captains

The Coast Guard is warning the public to protect themselves when it comes to hiring someone to ferry them around the lake. It’s illegal for anyone to take money for providing those services, regardless of who owns the boat they drive. Once money is exchanged, it becomes a commercial operation and that requires a licensed Coast Guard Captain. Captain Bob May is a member of the Lake of the Ozarks Captains Association. He says if you get caught, your trip will end quickly, and someone could end up in jail.

If you’re in doubt or just want to make sure, May says you’re well within your rights to ask for proof.

You can learn more and find ways to hire licensed captains at www.lotocaptain.com.