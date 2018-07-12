News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Coast Guard Issues Warning Regarding Unlicensed Captains

By Leave a Comment

The Coast Guard is warning the public to protect themselves when it comes to hiring someone to ferry them around the lake.  It’s illegal for anyone to take money for providing those services, regardless of who owns the boat they drive.  Once money is exchanged, it becomes a commercial operation and that requires a licensed Coast Guard Captain.  Captain Bob May is a member of the Lake of the Ozarks Captains Association.  He says if you get caught, your trip will end quickly, and someone could end up in jail.

 

      NEWS-7-11-18 Bob charters 1 - 12th July 2018

 

If you’re in doubt or just want to make sure, May says you’re well within your rights to ask for proof.

 

      NEWS-7-11-18 Bob charters 2 - 12th July 2018

 

You can learn more and find ways to hire licensed captains at www.lotocaptain.com

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!