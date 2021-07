If you own a restaurant in Lake of the Ozarks, you can now sell cocktails to go permanently.

Governor Mike Parson signed a bill into law Wednesday that allows to-go alcohol to be sold with food as long as it’s in a tamper-proof container.

The new law also changes the hours alcohol can be sold on Sunday.

Restaurant owners will now be able to sell alcohol by the drink from 6 am to 1:30 am, which matches the other days of the week.