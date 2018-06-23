Cold Roads, Hot Cars Top Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen Agenda

Summer just started, but for some lake area municipalities, it’s time to start thinking about keeping the roads clear in the winter. Lake Ozark, Osage Beach, and Eldon have partnered on a cooperative procurement project for buying salt for the roads. The bulk purchases are expected to help the cities get lower prices. The Board of Aldermen will vote on a purchase of 250 tons of salt for the winter when they meet this week. The board will also consider a special event request for an activity sure to attract sports car enthusiasts. The Porsche Club of America has requested permission to hold a parade of over 200 Porsche vehicles in July. The board will meet Tuesday at 6pm.