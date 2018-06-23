News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Cold Roads, Hot Cars Top Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen Agenda

By Leave a Comment

Summer just started, but for some lake area municipalities, it’s time to start thinking about keeping the roads clear in the winter.  Lake Ozark, Osage Beach, and Eldon have partnered on a cooperative procurement project for buying salt for the roads.  The bulk purchases are expected to help the cities get lower prices.  The Board of Aldermen will vote on a purchase of 250 tons of salt for the winter when they meet this week.  The board will also consider a special event request for an activity sure to attract sports car enthusiasts.  The Porsche Club of America has requested permission to hold a parade of over 200 Porsche vehicles in July.  The board will meet Tuesday at 6pm. 

Filed Under: Featured Story

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!