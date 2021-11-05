Cold Weather Rule Keeps The Heat On – Could Raise Costs

Missouri’s cold weather rule is now in effect across the region.

Under the rule elderly, disabled, and low-income customers can have more lenient payment terms to prevent heat-related utility disconnection.

The rule states that when the temperature is expected to fall below 32 degrees, utility companies such as Ameren Missouri or Summit Natural Gas, are not allowed to disconnect your service for up to 24 hours.

That being said, officials at the Missouri Public Service Commission have indicated that heating rates could go up slightly this winter, however they do not expect it to spike in anyway.

The rule stays in effect through March 31 and does not apply to electric cooperatives or municipal utilities.