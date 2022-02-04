The winter snowstorm may be over but the cold isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

“It’s going to become very cold again, with wind chills dropping back down into the single digits to near zero” says Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service.

He says thankfully the wind won’t be a major factor overnight Friday night into Saturday Morning “The wind will almost become calm in some areas. That will help, you won’t really have as much of a wind chill as you would have it if was blowing. However, you probably don’t want to be out there too long if you don’t have too.”



Burchfield recommends making sure you wear gloves and something to cover your head if you do have to go out tonight.

Fire officials are also asking residents to be cautious if you’re using any heating systems, whether kerosene or electric, to keep your water pipes from freezing.

They say you should make sure the area is clear of any debris and that you have proper ventilation on your heating systems.