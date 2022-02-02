The city of Cole Camp is looking at providers for cable services.

Prior to last Thursday’s city meeting, the board of alderman held an informational session with the public to discuss bringing in companies like Provincial, T-Mobile and Co-Mo for TV providers.

Further input is still needed before a decision can be made on the plans, however an economic specialist with the city informed the Benton County Enterprise that over $200,000 in ARPA funds could be used to help the costs if the city selects COMO Electric.

Aldermen also approved a bid of $28,000 to Do-Rite Construction for the City’s water and wastewater project while amending their 2021 budget by just over $28,000 for the city’s recent truck purchase and water and sewer improvements.

Officials also report that David Reine was selected as contract operator of the City’s water and wastewater operations.