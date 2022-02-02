News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News Politics

Cole Camp Looks To Add Internet Service Providers

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 2, 2022 , ,

The city of Cole Camp is looking at providers for cable services.

Prior to last Thursday’s city meeting, the board of alderman held an informational session with the public to discuss bringing in companies like Provincial, T-Mobile and Co-Mo for TV providers.

Further input is still needed before a decision can be made on the plans, however an economic specialist with the city informed the Benton County Enterprise that over $200,000 in ARPA funds could be used to help the costs if the city selects COMO Electric.

Aldermen also approved a bid of $28,000 to Do-Rite Construction for the City’s water and wastewater project while amending their 2021 budget by just over $28,000 for the city’s recent truck purchase and water and sewer improvements.

Officials also report that David Reine was selected as contract operator of the City’s water and wastewater operations.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Local News State News Top Stories

Power Outages Starting To Reported Across The Lake Region

Feb 2, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Health Local News Politics State News

Parson Upset Over Treatment Of Kauerauf – Accepts Resignation From Position

Feb 2, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Big Blue Swirl Not Alien Invasion – Rather Space X Rocket

Feb 2, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News State News Top Stories

Power Outages Starting To Reported Across The Lake Region

Feb 2, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics

Cole Camp Looks To Add Internet Service Providers

Feb 2, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Health Local News Politics State News

Parson Upset Over Treatment Of Kauerauf – Accepts Resignation From Position

Feb 2, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Big Blue Swirl Not Alien Invasion – Rather Space X Rocket

Feb 2, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com