Students of the Cole Camp R-1 School district are told to stay home Friday and Monday. District officials announced in a release that illness affecting both students and staff led to the decision to utilize two of their allotted five ‘Alternative Method of Instruction’ days. Those days, granted by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, can be used in the event of an emergency or inclement weather to minimize loss of instructional time and maintain student progress.

Teachers will be supplying students with work to complete during the extended weekend, and extracurricular activities will take place as normal. District faculty will be available during the days off to respond to emails and questions.