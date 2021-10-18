Collegiete Fishing Tourney At The Lake

Not only was there a high school fishing tournament this past weekend on the big pond, but several collegiate fishing teams also competed at Lake of the Ozarks. The Abu Garcia Tournament also went out from PB-2 with a couple notable showings by young anglers from here in the Lake Area…Chase Fitzpatrick, from Eldon, teamed up with Hayden Moore, from Oklahoma, while representing the University of Missouri finishing in 23rd place. Right behind was Cole Breeden, from Eldridge who came in 24th while representing Drury, and Jack Fuller, from Camdenton, with his teammate Zack Rarick, from Festus, representing the University of Central Missouri finishing in 135th place.