A Cortez, Colorado, woman lands in the Miller County Jail over the weekend after being taken into custody by the highway patrol.

The highway patrol report alleges 64-year-old Terry Heistand was in possession of 7.7 grams of methamphetamine, a misdemeanor amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Heistand, who was first stopped by the patrol for, reportedly, driving 95 in a 65 mile per hour zone, was put on a 24-hour hold.