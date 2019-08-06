News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Columbia Man Allegedly Stole Boat Before Being Ejected, Injured

A joyride after stealing a boat on the Glaize Arm comes to an end with a trip to the emergency room followed by a trip to the Camden County Jail. That’s according to the Water Patrol, which says the sequence of events started shortly before 1:00 Monday afternoon. 41-year-old Justin Coil, of Columbia, is accused of stealing the 33-foot boat and doing circling maneuvers before suffering minor injuries when he was ejected from the craft. Coil was treated for minor injuries at Lake Regional before being transported to the Camden County and put on a 24-hour hold. Pending charges include felony stealing of the boat, careless and imprudent operation of the boat resulting in injury and not having a personal flotation device handy.

