The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting a Columbia man is dead after he drowned on Lake of the Ozarks.

Investigators say the man walked away from a house after heavy drinking, but he didn’t come back.

The ‘Patrol says the body of 22-year-old Jose Ramirez was found around the 10-mile mark in an unnamed cove.

This is a developing story and we’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.