Columbia Man Found Dead In Benton County

A body found half-a-mile from his car in Benton County is now identified as 28-year-old Cody Garrett, of Columbia.

The search for Garrett started June 12th when his mother called the Sheriff’s Office to report him missing.

Garrett had told his mother he was going shooting with friends, but after 48 hours his mother hadn’t heard from him.

Investigators found Garrett’s car after getting a ping on his phone, and investigators say a bicyclist helped them navigate narrow bike trails that lead to the body.

The investigation is ongoing and you’re urged to contact police if you have any information about how Garrett was killed.