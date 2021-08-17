Columbia Man Involved In Wild Chase Identified As Kenneth Rybolt

Lake Ozark police are releasing the name of a Columbia man accused of trying to steal multiple cars, including a police car, and a PWC on Saturday.

But the whole thing started with a call from Kohl’s Department Store about shoplifting.

“This one was a little bit more bizarre, it involved a lot more people and it was a whole lot more dangerous than a typical shoplifting call” says Lake Ozark Police Chief Gary Launderville.

He tells KRMS News when officers got to Kohl’s 26-year-old Kenneth Rybolt rammed a police car and headed toward Bagnell Dam before crashing into another car “it just showed he had no regard for anybody’s safety, including his own.”

Rybolt was arrested after the first crash, but he broke free inside the patrol car he was put in – and then took off in that car “we have a plexiglass sliding window in our cage in the car, and he was able to kick that hard enough and was able to get it unlocked. Then he climbed through the window and even once he was able to get away in the police car it was very evident that he wanted to get away because he event tried to steal the jet ski.”

Investigators say Rybolt then crashed the police car near Porta Cima and then tried to steal a PWC before he was found under a dock in the lake.

Rybolt’s facing numerous charges, including First Degree Assault, Resisting Arrest and Escaping from Custody While Under Arrest.

