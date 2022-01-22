A Columbia man is sentenced in U.S. District Court to 10 years in federal prison without the chance of parole after being found guilty after trying to have sex with a 14-year-old girl in Boone County.

33-year-old Darren Wade Lasley, in June of 2017, responded to an online ad with a cyber crimes task force agent posing as the 14-year-old.

Lasley corresponded with the decoy proposing that they would meet while her mother was at work or out of town, or if the decoy could sneak out of the house to have sex with him.

A location was set up and Lasley taken into custody after arriving at the spot.