News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News State News

Columbia Man Sentenced for Trying to Have Sex With an Officer Posing as a 14-Year-Old Girl

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jan 21, 2022 , , , ,
closeup photo of gavel

A Columbia man is sentenced in U.S. District Court to 10 years in federal prison without the chance of parole after being found guilty after trying to have sex with a 14-year-old girl in Boone County.

33-year-old Darren Wade Lasley, in June of 2017, responded to an online ad with a cyber crimes task force agent posing as the 14-year-old.

Lasley corresponded with the decoy proposing that they would meet while her mother was at work or out of town, or if the decoy could sneak out of the house to have sex with him.

A location was set up and Lasley taken into custody after arriving at the spot.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Local News School News Top Stories

Knife Threat Reported at Camdenton High School

Jan 21, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Community Events Local News Top Stories

Ozark Season 4 Released – Official Lake Area Watch Party Happens This Evening

Jan 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics Top Stories

TDD For Bagnell Dam BLVD Repairs Approved By Judge – Awaiting Certification For April Ballot

Jan 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News School News Top Stories

Knife Threat Reported at Camdenton High School

Jan 21, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Community Events Local News Top Stories

Ozark Season 4 Released – Official Lake Area Watch Party Happens This Evening

Jan 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics Top Stories

TDD For Bagnell Dam BLVD Repairs Approved By Judge – Awaiting Certification For April Ballot

Jan 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics School News State News

Virtual Learning To Be Recognized At State Capitol During National School Choice Week

Jan 21, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com