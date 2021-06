North of the Lake Area, a Columbia police officer is pleading guilty in connection to the death a child.

Andrea Heese entered her plea Tuesday morning.

She’s accused of running over a four-year-old at a local high school when she drove her squad car onto a side walk.

Heese is pleading guilty to careless and imprudent driving, but she was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Heese could be facing up to a year in jail.