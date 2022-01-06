Residents in Pulaski County are going to be seeing a lot more of the Central Ozarks Medical Center.

***Times and location for Mobile Service:

The Central Ozarks Medical Center’s mobile medical unit will be making regular stops at the Pulaski County Health Department in Crocker, starting today if weather permits.

The stops continue January 31st through February 3rd, February 28th through March 3rd, March 28 through 31st, April 4th through 7th, May 2nd through 5th, and May 31st through June 2nd, from 9 a-m to 4 p-m.

COMC is committed to providing expert care where you and your family need it. The mobile medical unit includes two exam rooms and an on-site laboratory. Services include acute illness and infection, chronic disease checks, immunizations, pediatrics, preventive services, wellness visits, sports physicals, and referrals for mammograms.

All ages are welcome, and an appointment is suggested by calling 573-286-7001.