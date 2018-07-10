News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Commission Announces Hearings on Updated Land Use Code

By Leave a Comment

Camden Co. Commissioners

A preliminary draft and proposed revision of the Camden County Planing and Zoning Universal Land Use Code, or ULC, is expected to be released soon to the public. Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says the first hearing on the draft and revisions is set for two weeks from today, on the 24th, in the third floor hearing room of the old courthouse. The revised code, according to Hasty, contains several revisions recommended from the administrative and enforcement perspectives. A statement released by the county commission reflects a desire to gather as much public input as possible instead of putting the plan in place too quickly. After the public meeting, an ongoing advisory committee will be appointed which will be responsible for making sure the  P&Z regulations are practical and logical for everyone involved.     

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!