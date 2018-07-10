Commission Announces Hearings on Updated Land Use Code

A preliminary draft and proposed revision of the Camden County Planing and Zoning Universal Land Use Code, or ULC, is expected to be released soon to the public. Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says the first hearing on the draft and revisions is set for two weeks from today, on the 24th, in the third floor hearing room of the old courthouse. The revised code, according to Hasty, contains several revisions recommended from the administrative and enforcement perspectives. A statement released by the county commission reflects a desire to gather as much public input as possible instead of putting the plan in place too quickly. After the public meeting, an ongoing advisory committee will be appointed which will be responsible for making sure the P&Z regulations are practical and logical for everyone involved.