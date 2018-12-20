News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Commission, Freedom From Religion Foundation Address Courthouse Controversy

By Leave a Comment

The dispute over two religious displays in the Camden County office building may hinge on a previous court ruling and a Department of Labor guideline. Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says they are confident that the displays of a flag with a bible verse and a depiction of the 9/11 ground zero cross are acceptable. A federal court ruled the cross was an historic artifact when allowing it to be displayed in a memorial museum. Hasty says the bible verse picture meets federal guidelines because it’s in a personal workspace.

      NEWS-12-20-18 Hasty FFR 1 - 20th December 2018

The Freedom From Religion Foundation obviously disagrees.

      NEWS-12-20-18 McNamara FFR 2 - 20th December 2018

Collin McNamara also disagrees with the assessment of the 9/11 cross, as it’s a painting of the feature and not the actual structure. The Foundation says if both images are moved to private work spaces not viewable by the public, the issue is solved. If not, a lawsuit could be the next option. Both men appeared on “The Ozarks Today” on KRMS to discuss the issue.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!