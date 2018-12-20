Commission, Freedom From Religion Foundation Address Courthouse Controversy

The dispute over two religious displays in the Camden County office building may hinge on a previous court ruling and a Department of Labor guideline. Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says they are confident that the displays of a flag with a bible verse and a depiction of the 9/11 ground zero cross are acceptable. A federal court ruled the cross was an historic artifact when allowing it to be displayed in a memorial museum. Hasty says the bible verse picture meets federal guidelines because it’s in a personal workspace.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation obviously disagrees.

Collin McNamara also disagrees with the assessment of the 9/11 cross, as it’s a painting of the feature and not the actual structure. The Foundation says if both images are moved to private work spaces not viewable by the public, the issue is solved. If not, a lawsuit could be the next option. Both men appeared on “The Ozarks Today” on KRMS to discuss the issue.