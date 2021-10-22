News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Communication Strategies For SOTO Families

Calling two-way communications a key to keeping families updated with what’s happening in their children’s classrooms, the School of the Osage District has a plan. Superintendent Doctor Laura Nelson says the district has two intentional strategies to minimize the frustrations and to keep the interactions connected. The first strategy, according to Dr. Nelson, is participation in the annual parent survey. A link for the survey can be found online or in email from the district and will be available until November 1st. The second strategy involves parents participating in the parent-teacher conferences which are scheduled for next week. Parents and/or guardians can attend the conferences in person or via zoom.

