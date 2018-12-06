News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Community Center Project Gaining Steam

By Leave a Comment

 

After going dormant for several years, the concept of a future community center is, once again, very much alive in Camdenton. City Administrator Jeff Hancock, speaking on “The Ozarks Today” on KRMS, says since the economy tanked back around 2008, the city has patiently been setting back funding for the long-awaited project.

      NEWS-12-6-18 Community Ctr Update - 5th December 2018

The city, recently, came to an agreement with the S-F-S architectural firm out of Kansas City, Missouri, to provide services for the future design of the community center. In the meantime, an advisory committee within the city will meet next week, on the 11th, to hash out more details. It’s hoped that the community center project will begin the final design phase by March or April of next year.

Filed Under: Featured Story

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!