Community Center Project Gaining Steam

After going dormant for several years, the concept of a future community center is, once again, very much alive in Camdenton. City Administrator Jeff Hancock, speaking on “The Ozarks Today” on KRMS, says since the economy tanked back around 2008, the city has patiently been setting back funding for the long-awaited project.

NEWS-12-6-18 Community Ctr Update - 5th December 2018

The city, recently, came to an agreement with the S-F-S architectural firm out of Kansas City, Missouri, to provide services for the future design of the community center. In the meantime, an advisory committee within the city will meet next week, on the 11th, to hash out more details. It’s hoped that the community center project will begin the final design phase by March or April of next year.