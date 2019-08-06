Community Foundation of the Lake Animal Sanctuary Grants Open Next Week



Operators of local animal shelters and rescue sanctuaries have a few more days to prepare their paperwork if they intend to file for grant funding through the Community Foundation of the Lake. The CFL says they’ll start accepting applications August 12th.

NEWS-8-6-19 Amy Hernandez - 6th August 2019

That’s CFL President Amy Hernandez. The grants will range from $500-$10,000. The application can be submitted online at www.communityfoundationofthelake.com. The deadline to apply will be September 16th.